It’s been over five years since 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was killed by police officers during a botched drug raid. Now, her family is one small step closer to getting the justice they deserve. Yesterday (July 21), former Kentucky police officer Brett Hankison was sentenced for his role in the tragedy. Last November, he was found guilty of violating Taylor's civil rights while executing a search warrant, per CBS News. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison, according to The Shade Room.

"While today's sentence is not what we had hoped for — nor does it fully reflect the severity of the harm caused — it is more than what the Department of Justice sought. That, in itself, is a statement," attorneys representing Taylor's family said following the sentencing. "The jury found Brett Hankison guilty, and that verdict deserved to be met with real accountability."

"Tamika Palmer asked for a sentence consistent with federal guidelines and the law," they continued. "We respect the court's decision, but we will continue to call out the DOJ's failure to stand firmly behind Breonna's rights and the rights of every Black woman whose life is treated as expendable."

Breonna Taylor Case

Prosecutors previously recommended “time served,” or just one day in prison, for Hankison. “There is no need for a prison sentence to protect the public," they argued. This sparked outrage from both the public and Taylor's family. The latter called it a "blatant betrayal of the jury’s decision” and said it “sets a dangerous precedent.”

“When a police officer is found guilty of violating someone’s constitutional rights, there must be real accountability and justice," attorneys for Taylor's family said. "Recommending just one day in prison sends the unmistakable message that white officers can violate the civil rights of Black Americans with near-total impunity.”