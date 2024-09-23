Foolio's Posthumous Album, "Demi God," Is Here: Stream

Foolio HNHH Cover
The album arrives three months of Foolio's death.

Foolio's first posthumous album, Demi God, has hit streaming services three months after his death at the age of 26. The project features a total of 17 tracks, three of which feature collaborations with Trayboy, Tay Stackzz, and Project Youngin. It marks his second full-length album of 2024, having shared Resurrection a few months prior to his death.

When the project popped up on Foolio's Instagram page, fans showed plenty of love for it in the comments section. "After listening to this album yes I listened to the Whole album there’s a lot of substance and he was definitely ready to leave this wicked world. RIP foolio," one top response reads. Another asks for further promotion of the album: "Y’all need to do the promotion more professional bruh."

Foolio Drops Posthumous Album, "Demi God"

Foolio was celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa, Florida in June when an Airbnb host kicked him out for exceeding occupancy limits. After moving to the nearby parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Florida, several gunmen ambushed him. Police later arrested the alleged group of five, consisting of Alicia Andrews, 21, Isaiah Chance Jr., 21, Sean Gathright, 18, and Rashad Murphy, 30. They are still looking for a sixth suspect in Davion Murphy, 27. Last week, Fox13 Tampa Bay reported that the state has confirmed it is considering the death penalty in the case. "A final decision has not been made," Assistant State Attorney Michelle Doherty said. "It is going to be reviewed within the next two weeks." The defendants will appear in court again, next month.

Foolio's "Demi God" Is Here

Prior to Foolio's death, he did an interview with No Jumper in which he remarked, “I ain’t going nowhere. I’m a demigod. You can’t get me.” Check out Demi God in full above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Foolio on HotNewHipHop.

