Sexyy Red Debuts New Blue And Pink Hair Look

Sexyy Red continues to shine.

BYAlexander Cole
Sexyy Red Debuts New Blue And Pink Hair Look

Sexyy Red is currently having a monumental moment right now. Overall, she is one of the most beloved artists out, and for very good reason. She continues to crank out the hits while also conveying her personality on social media. These are the two things you need to do in order to sustain yourself in the game. Although it can be tiresome to deal with some social media commentators, Sexyy Red has done a great job of maneuvering it all. She knows who she is, and she is proud of it.

If you are a fan of Sexyy Red, then you know that she has a very distinct look. One of the most iconic parts of her look is her red hair. No matter where she goes, she is always rocking her namesake on her head. However, just like anyone else, she craves a bit of a change every once in a while. We know this because last night, she showed off a new look on social media. Below, you can see Sexyy Red rocking some blue hair that has pink in the middle.

Read More: Sexyy Red Links Up With Kodak Black In New Photo

Sexyy Red Changes It Up

Overall, this new look came as a surprise to some of her fans. After all, she has had the same look for so long, that this almost came as a complete shock. However, she definitely wears it well. It takes a tremendous amount of confidence to try something new and put yourself out there. Luckily for the artist, the risk paid off incredibly well. Additionally, she was wearing a revealing cropped biker jacket that also had fans impressed.

Apart from her new look, the artist has been incredibly busy as of late. She has been linking up with the likes of Kodak Black, and even has a lip gloss line on the way. Not to mention, we're sure some new music is being cooked up as well. Let us know your thoughts on her new look, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Sexyy Red Has A Lip Gloss Line Inspired By Her NSFW Lyrics On The Way

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.