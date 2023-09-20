Sexyy Red Debuts New Blue And Pink Hair Look

Sexyy Red is currently having a monumental moment right now. Overall, she is one of the most beloved artists out, and for very good reason. She continues to crank out the hits while also conveying her personality on social media. These are the two things you need to do in order to sustain yourself in the game. Although it can be tiresome to deal with some social media commentators, Sexyy Red has done a great job of maneuvering it all. She knows who she is, and she is proud of it.

If you are a fan of Sexyy Red, then you know that she has a very distinct look. One of the most iconic parts of her look is her red hair. No matter where she goes, she is always rocking her namesake on her head. However, just like anyone else, she craves a bit of a change every once in a while. We know this because last night, she showed off a new look on social media. Below, you can see Sexyy Red rocking some blue hair that has pink in the middle.

Sexyy Red Changes It Up

Overall, this new look came as a surprise to some of her fans. After all, she has had the same look for so long, that this almost came as a complete shock. However, she definitely wears it well. It takes a tremendous amount of confidence to try something new and put yourself out there. Luckily for the artist, the risk paid off incredibly well. Additionally, she was wearing a revealing cropped biker jacket that also had fans impressed.

Apart from her new look, the artist has been incredibly busy as of late. She has been linking up with the likes of Kodak Black, and even has a lip gloss line on the way. Not to mention, we're sure some new music is being cooked up as well. Let us know your thoughts on her new look, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

