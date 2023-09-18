Sexyy Red Has A Lip Gloss Line Inspired By Her NSFW Lyrics On The Way

Which of the hilarious titled colors is your favorite?

BYLavender Alexandria
Sexyy Red Has A Lip Gloss Line Inspired By Her NSFW Lyrics On The Way

Earlier today, Interview Magazine shared their newest chat with one of the biggest breakout stars of rap music this year, Sexyy Red. In the interview, she details all kinds of unique approaches she takes to her music and status. For example, she claims that she has no interest in signing a major record deal any time soon. She also doesn't have any interest in writing a diss track, something that other breakout rappers like Latto, Ice Spice, and Coi Leray have already engaged in.

But later in the interview, Sexyy Red did have something else to announce to her fans. She has a new line of lip gloss on the way and she's doing it in the exact way you'd expect her to. She told Interview how the names of the various colors will be inspired by lyrics from her debut album Hood Hottest Princess. “I got a lip gloss line dropping soon, y’all better shop with your girl. I got all different flavors: Coochie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Coochie Pink, Sex on My Period, Gonorrhea, Yellow Discharge, and Nut.” While she didn't give any details on when fans may be able to get their hands on the glosses with the unhinged names, the process seems like it's well underway. Check out the full interview below.

Read More: Sexyy Red Snaps At “Rent-A-Cop” For Walking In Front Of Her Photo Shoot

Sexyy Red Has Lip Gloss On The Way

For weeks now, Lil Durk and Sexyy Red had been playfully teasing each other online. That's because they had a new remix on the way, which they playfully deflected blame onto each other for it's delay. Over the weekend the track finally arrived. "Hellcats SRTs 2" sees the pair linking up for a remix of a deep cut from Red's debut album earlier this year.

Sexyy Red has been working with plenty of big names and fans think another one could be on the way. Photos of Red and Kodak Black together began making the rounds earlier today leading fans to expect the two may be working on a collaboration. What do you think of some of the names for Sexyy Red's new lip gloss line? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red & Jhene Aiko Are Surprisingly Similar, Music Lovers Point Out

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.