Sexyy Red Has A Lip Gloss Line Inspired By Her NSFW Lyrics On The Way

Earlier today, Interview Magazine shared their newest chat with one of the biggest breakout stars of rap music this year, Sexyy Red. In the interview, she details all kinds of unique approaches she takes to her music and status. For example, she claims that she has no interest in signing a major record deal any time soon. She also doesn't have any interest in writing a diss track, something that other breakout rappers like Latto, Ice Spice, and Coi Leray have already engaged in.

But later in the interview, Sexyy Red did have something else to announce to her fans. She has a new line of lip gloss on the way and she's doing it in the exact way you'd expect her to. She told Interview how the names of the various colors will be inspired by lyrics from her debut album Hood Hottest Princess. “I got a lip gloss line dropping soon, y’all better shop with your girl. I got all different flavors: Coochie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Coochie Pink, Sex on My Period, Gonorrhea, Yellow Discharge, and Nut.” While she didn't give any details on when fans may be able to get their hands on the glosses with the unhinged names, the process seems like it's well underway. Check out the full interview below.

Read More: Sexyy Red Snaps At “Rent-A-Cop” For Walking In Front Of Her Photo Shoot

Sexyy Red Has Lip Gloss On The Way

For weeks now, Lil Durk and Sexyy Red had been playfully teasing each other online. That's because they had a new remix on the way, which they playfully deflected blame onto each other for it's delay. Over the weekend the track finally arrived. "Hellcats SRTs 2" sees the pair linking up for a remix of a deep cut from Red's debut album earlier this year.

Sexyy Red has been working with plenty of big names and fans think another one could be on the way. Photos of Red and Kodak Black together began making the rounds earlier today leading fans to expect the two may be working on a collaboration. What do you think of some of the names for Sexyy Red's new lip gloss line? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red & Jhene Aiko Are Surprisingly Similar, Music Lovers Point Out

[Via]