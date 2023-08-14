Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Natural Hair Journey

Sexyy Red is known to make headlines for her explicit lyrics, shameless attitude, and hot takes. She also receives a great deal of criticism online, however, it never appears to faze her. Recently, the “Pound Town” rapper took a short break from flexing stacks of cash to flex something else, her hair. The 25-year-old took to social media to document her natural hair journey, revealing her progress one year in.

In newly-shared photos, the St. Louis-born performer is seen rocking luscious curls, revealing that her hair has grown a fair bit since her “big chop.” She grips a handful of hair she cut prior to embarking on the journey, revealing that she cut several inches. She then showed off her hair now, both natural and straightened, looking as confident as ever. The new photos reveal how healthy and full her hair looks after the cut, as she poses in her bathroom mirror wearing a silky blue robe.

Sexyy Red Flexes Her Hair Growth

“NATURAL HAIR THREAD,” she captioned the post. “1 year ago I had to cut all my hair off because it got matted under my wigs… my hair grew back way healthier and curlier.” Fans are impressed by the transformation, sounding off in the comments section. Several commenters note how stunning the artist’s hair looks now, loving her more natural look in the photos. Others note that her story can serve as a cautionary tale, reminding fans to take care of their natural hair while wearing wigs.

Sexyy Red even weighed in on chatter in the comments section, coming to her own defense amid some speculation. Apparently, some users were claiming that she was actually holding hair extensions in the “before” photos, which she denies. “Not they sayin the first pic is bundles … yea bundles of my mf hair mf,” she hilariously clapped back.

