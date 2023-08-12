Sexyy Red Says She “Whooped” Her Baby Daddy, Sings Along To Project Pat In Throwback

During a recent podcast appearance, Sexyy Red opened up about getting physical with her baby daddy. According to the “Pound Town” rapper, things have gotten pretty violent in the past. Apparently, they even pulled their guns on each other at some point. Her account was quite shocking, and for obvious reasons, got social media users talking.

“I went through my baby daddy phone,” she explained, “baby that n***a talking to sum… I whooped his a**.” She continued, telling the We In Miami podcast “We be fighting for real, I swear to God. Like, me and my baby daddy we upped our Glocks on each other before. Like that’s real toxic.” Sexyy Red went on, describing how her baby daddy also fights back. “I hit him in the mouth with my Glock he was hella mad,” she added, “I just had that experience before I came down here.”

Sexyy Red Shares Throwback Video

The lighthearted way in which she shared this information left several Instagram commenters surprised. Many are criticizing her choice to treat something so serious as a laughing matter. “It’s all fun n games till someone lose they life,” one user writes. Another adds, “If you’re in a toxic relationship like that, please leave.” Other commenters also noted how this sort of domestic violence could impact Sexyy Red’s kids. “So the Poor child has to watch his parents fight? They need therapy asap,” someone notes.

Speaking of Sexyy Red’s children, the St. Louis rapper recently shared a throwback video featuring one of her kids. She’s seen rapping along to Project Pat’s Mista Don’t Play: Everythangs Workin track with Crunchy Black, “Don’t Save Her.” She puts her own spin on the 2001 song, changing up the lyrics a bit. Her little one is strapped into their carseat in the backseat, as she raps “Don’t save me, I don’t wanna be saved.”

