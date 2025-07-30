Sexyy Red Raises Eyebrows With Rob49-Inspired Pedicure

Sexyy Red recently decided to show love to one of her friends in an unusual way, and social media users have a lot to say about it.

It's no secret that Sexyy Red keeps her friends close. Recently, she even decided to show one of them love via her pedicure. In a new photo shared by The Shade Room, she flaunts the fact that she got Rob49's name painted on her toenails. "Bestie4DaRestie," the femcee added, also sharing some photos of the two of them together.

Social media users have mixed feelings about the unusual homage. Some think it was simply a sweet gesture. Others wonder how Rob49's girlfriend Siya feels about it, as they speculate that it could mean he and Sexyy Red are more than just besties.

"I ain’t never put my bestie name on my toes😂😂," one commenter writes. "She was calling Chief Keef bestie at one point of time too but was really hunching him… Now Rob," another suspects.

Is Sexyy Red Single?

Sexyy Red's relationship status is unclear at the moment, but earlier this month, she shared some cryptic posts on her Instagram Story that suggested she may be taken. “PSA: I’m done helping MFs. Time to help myself. Don’t ask me for s***. I ain’t got it,” she wrote at the time. “Don’t care who you is if you not my man.”

Of course, this sparked all kinds of speculation about the struggles she could be experiencing amid her success, but it also left fans dying to know more about her love life.

Rob49 isn't the only one of Sexyy Red's besties she's shown love to recently either. Earlier this month, she took to Twitter/X to share some photos of her and Drake during his triple-headlining Wireless Festival appearance. In her caption, she made it clear that she would never turn on her back on the Toronto rapper, no matter what others have to say. "They could never convince me to hate you [100 emoji blood emoji] @Drake," she declared.

