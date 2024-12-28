President-Elect Donald Trump Requests The Supreme Court Delay TikTok Ban

Trump asks for TikTok live on a little bit longer.

President-elect Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court on Friday to delay a potential ban on TikTok, seeking time to address the issue through political negotiations. His request comes as TikTok and the Biden administration submitted competing briefs to the court. TikTok advocates for overturning the law and the government emphasizing its necessity to safeguard national security. Trump’s brief, filed by his chosen solicitor general, D. John Sauer, refrains from taking sides in the legal battle. It asks the court to stay the January 19, 2025, deadline requiring TikTok to divest from its China-based parent company ByteDance. “President Trump takes no position on the underlying merits of this dispute,” the filing states, adding that the delay would allow for a political resolution.

This legal maneuver reflects Trump's growing involvement in national issues ahead of his inauguration. The president-elect has begun negotiations, urging Republicans to reject a bipartisan plan. He continues to hold meetings with international leaders at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the law. Prompting TikTok to take its appeal to the Supreme Court. TikTok’s attorneys criticized the government’s position, arguing it relies on speculative risks that China might exploit the platform through ByteDance. They noted that U.S. officials lack evidence of such interference, emphasizing that fears are based on hypothetical future threats.

The Biden administration maintains that TikTok's ties to ByteDance pose an inherent risk, citing concerns over data privacy. The government's brief underscores that TikTok's reliance on technology developed in China underscores the potential vulnerabilities. TikTok's oral argument is set for January 10, 2025. Trump seeks the ability to resolve the issues at hand through political means once he takes office.