Rapper and producer Kevin McCall just got a cut to his deep pockets following an alleged assault case from him ex-girlfriend, who remained anonymous. According to reports from Radar Online, the court ordered McCall to pay her $1.5 million in damages following a 2019 incident when he allegedly assaulted “KM” (her pseudonym in court paperwork) as she drove her car. While he denied these accusations, he and his team ultimately failed to respond to the suit in a timely manner. As such, this seven-figure payment is a default judgement that a judge casted in favor of “KM” on Friday (July 14).

Moreover, apparently the incident stemmed from a disagreement over “KM” kicking Kevin McCall out of her home. When he refused to leave, “KM” reportedly offered to drive him to his grandmother’s house. Then, the 37-year-old, then around 33, pulled a joint out to smoke it, which she tried to take away after her objection. Afterwards, McCall allegedly struck “KM” on the head, which caused her to hit the driver’s seat window, and she pulled over. Furthermore, he apparently took her phone as she wiped blood off her face to call his daughter and tell her that anything that “KM” says is a lie.

Kevin McCall At A Charity Event

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 9: Kevin McCall attends the Smoke 4 a Cure event hosted by Matt Barnes and Snoop Dogg at Snoop Dogg’s Compound on August 9, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Back in 2021, Kevin McCall seemed to address these specific allegations during a podcast appearance. “I just was talking s**t and trying to get attention just like I got Chris Brown’s attention when I posted a picture of Rihanna’s face all beat up,” he remarked. “This is before I had allegations of the second victim. ‘Alleged’ victim… Which, I did hit her, ’cause she hit me. Which is not cool.

“I’ve even beat up n***as over this,” he said to a co-host who criticized his actions. “So, if you want a fade over this, if you feel like I shouldn’t hit women, catch a fade outside, bro. So don’t sit here and act like you think I’m some weird a** n***a bro.” This is the latest development on Kevin McCall, who already has a rocky and turbulent history with relationships. For more news and the latest updates, stay posted on HNHH.

