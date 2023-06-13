As much as Cardi B can find herself in a fair bit of legal trouble, it seems like she does a good job of handling it. Moreover, one of her more notable legal victories was against Kevin Brophy. He tried to sue the Bronx rapper for using his back tattoo on her debut 2016 mixtape Gangsta B***h Music, Vol. 1‘s album cover without her permission. While the jury ruled in Cardi’s favor back in October of 2022, it seemed like Brophy still tried to appeal the case- until very recently. On Monday (June 12), his lawyers told a federal judge that they would repay the $350,000 she spent on legal efforts defending herself.

Not only that, but they also made it clear that their client would willingly drop any and all efforts to bring the case back to court. In addition, the (former) prosecution waived opportunities for further appeals. Of course, a question in people’s minds might be as to why Brophy’s team would want to do this- especially so many months after a verdict. Well, one possibility is that they caught wind of Cardi B’s team preparing to formally demand repayment for her attorney’s fees. Such a process could have netted them even more cash in an uglier fashion, so perhaps it was best to be preemptive.

Read More: Cardi B Net Worth 2023: What Is The Megastar Worth?

Cardi B At The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Cardi B attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

“The parties now have reached an agreement avoiding the necessity of defendants’ motion for attorney’s fees and application to tax costs,” both sides stated in Monday’s motion. As such, Cardi B’s team also waives the right to seek further awards for legal fees. Furthermore, this had already been a very lengthy legal process (Brophy filed a lawsuit in 2017), so both sides are likely at least partly happy that it’s over. After all, when the “Put It On Da Floor Again” artist is suing or gets sued, she makes it known online, which can’t be good for the other side.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old recently dealt with another successful lawsuit, this time against blogger Tasha K for defamation. Reports indicate that, when the YouTuber filed for bankruptcy, the rapper paused debt collection concerning the case. Time will tell if anything else plagues her in the courtroom, though we’re sure she has a solid team to work with. For more on Cardi B and the latest updates on her actions, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Cardi B & Akbar V’s Explosive Feud: Everything You Need To Know

[via]