Four years after Krista Joiner filed to end her marriage to Xzibit, a judge has formally declared them single once again.

Though their divorce proceedings remain unresolved, a Los Angeles court granted the rapper and television personality’s request for bifurcation. The legal move allows both parties to be legally single while the rest of the case moves forward.

Joiner first initiated divorce proceedings in February 2021. Since then, negotiations have dragged on amid disputes over finances, lifestyle maintenance, and support obligations.

In court filings obtained by PEOPLE, Xzibit stated unequivocally that he no longer wishes to remain legally married. He emphasized that severing their marital status was necessary to relieve emotional strain and advance remaining negotiations.

"Restoring Petitioner and I to single persons is in both of our best interests," he wrote, noting that it may also ease the path toward finalizing lingering matters.

Though the couple was scheduled to begin trial on April 28, that date has been postponed until June 16, according to PEOPLE. Their shared legal concerns continue to grow. Krista recently petitioned to increase monthly spousal support to more than $21,000 and child support to over $9,000, citing an inability to maintain the lifestyle to which she and their son, Gatlyn Joiner, had become accustomed.

Xzibit’s Divorce

Earlier this year, TMZ reported that Krista and Gatlyn had to leave their rental home due to unaffordable $10,000 monthly rent payments and a mounting inability to meet luxury expenses. She is now seeking $300,000 in legal fees.

In an interview with InTouch Weekly, she expressed concern about a lack of financial security, particularly during emergencies. “I have no funds in case of an emergency,” she said. “Xzibit has proven that he will not assist, or even inquire to see if we need help.”

The couple married on November 29, 2014. Hours after the ceremony, Xzibit was arrested in Laguna Beach on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He later pleaded guilty and received probation along with mandatory alcohol education classes. Though they appeared to have moved beyond that incident, the dissolution of their marriage has laid bare deeper fissures—emotional, legal, and financial.