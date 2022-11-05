Xzibit’s ex-wife has reportedly filed a lawsuit against him and is seeking financial support until the day she dies. Krista Joiner, who was married to the rapper for six years and filed for divorce in 2021, says the rapper owes her money and wants him to pay up.

Krista has sued her former husband and says he promised to support her for the rest of her life financially, but he has not honored his agreement. The two have been fighting in court since she filed for divorce, but details are only now being made public.

Joiner’s lawsuit states that Xzibit, born Alvin Joiner, agreed to provide financial support so long as she remained a homemaker. Krista says she has kept her part of the agreement, but it appears her ex hasn’t kept his.

Court documents show her lawyer’s statement, which reads: “In the event the parties’ relationship ended, all of the property acquired, or entities or businesses established, or which property or entities/businesses increased in value, during their relationship as a result of [Xzibit’s] skills, efforts, labor, and earnings, regardless of how the title was formally held, would be divided equally between them.”

The lawsuit also claims that Xzibit insisted that he’d take care of Krista’s finances when she sought employment outside of the home. The lawsuit shows the services Krista believes she deserves financial compensation for being a “confidant, companion, social and business partner, homemaker, housekeeper and consultant to Defendant in connection with financial and family matters.”

Xzibit and Krista were married on November 29, 2014, and have two sons, Xavier and Gatlyn. Xavier sadly passed away in 2008 just days after his premature birth. Gatlyn was born in 2010.

