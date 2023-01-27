Xzibit just put his California home up for sale at $4 million amid a divorce battle with his partner of over twenty years, Krista Joiner. Moreover, the six-bathroom and five-bedroom-boasting crib in Porter Ranch went on Architectural Digest on Thursday (January 26). While their debacle resolved to mixed results, it seems this move is part of that mitigation.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Rapper Xzibit performs onstage during the High Hopes Concert Series produced by Bobby Dee Presents at Toyota Arena on November 19, 2022 in Ontario, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this 5,710 square foot home has two kitchens, a pool with a Baja shelf, a swim-up bar, a built-in fire pit, and a beautiful L.A. view. Still, the amenities seem relatively tame when talking about the Pimp My Ride host. However, it is just a house, and what sounds like a pretty sick one at that.

Regardless, Joiner filed for divorce in 2021 following six years or marriage and twenty years spent dating. First, the rapper asked the judge to not force him to pay his ex any spousal support. Moreover, he claimed financial struggle given the pandemic shutting his performances and other endeavors down. Although he made those claims, Joiner retorted that his brother boasted about Xzibit’s cannabis business making over a million dollars a month.

Additionally, his brother Jason said that he had a stash of $20 million that he helped Xzibit with when needed. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he called his ex’s claims “bulls**t” and warned that “there will be blood” on her hands. Also, he said that she and his brother really “outdid” themselves this time.

In August, the court ordered the L.A. rapper to pay Joiner $6,000 a month in support. Moreover, $2,239 is reportedly towards child support for their 10-year-old son Gatlyn until he’s 18. On the other hand, authorities designated $3,702 a month towards temporary spousal support. Also, he paid $50,000 for Joiner to hire a forensic accountant to revise his finances and $125,000 for legal fees.

Later, Joiner filed a lawsuit last November to be financially compensated for the rest of her life. In court documents, her legal team claimed that Xzibit agreed to comply if she remained a homemaker. While her team alleges that she’s done her part, they say that the MC hasn’t.

“In the event the parties’ relationship ended, all of the property acquired, or entities or businesses established, or which property or entities/businesses increased in value, during their relationship as a result of [Xzibit’s] skills, efforts, labor, and earnings, regardless of how the title was formally held, would be divided equally between them,” her attorney said in a statement.

Also, the suit alleges that Xzibit promised to cater to Joiner’s financial stability when she looked for external employment. Moreover, she seeks compensation for being a “confidant, companion, social and business partner, homemaker, housekeeper and consultant to Defendant in connection with financial and family matters.”

Still, what do you think of Xzibit selling his home amid his divorce with Krista Joiner? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for the latest financial news and curious happening in the hip-hop game.

