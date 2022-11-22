Stalkers are notoriously smart, but Xzibit managed to outsmart his this time. On Monday (November 21), the Pimp My Ride alum revealed that he discovered an Apple AirTag on his vehicle. Since making the discovery, the 48-year-old has been hard at work trying to identify the culprit.

“So, whoever thought it was a good idea to put a fucking AirTag on my car and track me… I found this shit. Now I’m tracing back from the serial number on the device to find YOUR stupid ass,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Xzibit went on, “I don’t know what your intentions were, but trust me you would have been on the working end. Be careful out here guys, these people are getting bold.”

As HipHopDX notes, this isn’t an uncommon situation for artists to find themselves in. Last fall, 2 Chainz found an AirTag tucked among his possessions. He promptly ranted about it in a since-deleted IG upload.

“I can’t wait to burn one of you clown ass n*ggaz I need the promo,” the “I’m Different” hitmaker warned his stalker.

One of them goofy ass niggas in Atlanta put a AirTag on 2 chainz car. I hope niggas get smoked behind that goofy ass shit pic.twitter.com/33q4Pi7nx4 — Sell me your Yeezys for CHEAP (@YouMustFiness2) October 13, 2021

Elsewhere in the news, Xzibit took a big loss in the courtroom earlier this year. A judge has ruled that he’ll be paying $6K a month in spousal support to his ex-wife, Krista Joiner.

Previously, the Detroit native told a judge that he had financially struggled through the pandemic due to tour and appearance cancellations. However, his ex made claims that Xzibit’s brother, Jason, spoke to her about the rapper making $1 million a month from his cannabis business.

On top of the monthly payments, he’s now covering $50K in costs for a forensic accountant to analyze his finances. Additionally, he’ll be paying $125K in legal fees for Joiner.

Krista Joiner (L) and husband rapper Xzibit arrive at the premiere screening of HBO’s “The Defiant Ones” at Paramount Studios on June 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Read more about Xzibit’s legal troubles with his ex here, and check back later for more hip-hop news updates.

