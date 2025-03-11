Xzibit Receives Temporary Restraining Order From Former Employee Over Alleged Death Threat

Detroit, Michigan rapper Xzibit is being hit with some serious allegations by a former employee. The "X" MC is being accused of directing death threats against a man named Julio Garcia. Mr. Garcia assisted him by washing and detailing his massive fleet of cars. He's alleging that he had many instances of unpaid labor and received constant intimidation while working for Xzibit, real name Alvin Joiner. Allegedly, he had told Garcia, "I’ll kill you," and "Good luck to you and Krista." The latter is the now estranged wife of the Pimp My Ride host.

The reason for the second alleged chilling threat is because Julio was also an employee of Krista's. Overall, the MC allegedly did all of this to assure that he doesn't assist Krista with her divorce. Garcia says he learned "the truth about what" he "learned when [he] washed his cars." He claims to know, "what vehicles he has, where he has them, [and] where his new house is." Moreover, he has intel after "help[ing] him move cannabis merchandise from Las Vegas to Chatsworth, and where the warehouse is." The latter is especially vital to X as that the money Krista is after to help with her legal debt.

When Did Xzibit Get A Divorce?

ROSEMONT, IL - MARCH 01: Xzibit attends WE Day Illinois 2017 at Allstate Arena on March 1, 2017 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for WE)

Due to how much valuable information Garcia claims to have on Xzibit, he also filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against on February 25. That comes courtesy of inTouch Weekly and AllHipHop. The details include for the multi-media entertainer to "stay 100 yards away from him, his wife, his daughter and Krista Joiner." Xzibit has already denied all of these allegations and is even going after his ex-partner.