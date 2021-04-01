Temporary Restraining Order
- MusicTinashe Seeks Restraining Order Following Disturbing Incident At Her Los Angeles HomeTinashe alleges that a man has been lingering around her home.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFTN Bae Celebrates Her "First Victory In Court" Against OTF Rapper Doodie LoFTN Bae shares the news that the restraining order filed against her by Doodie Lo was dismissed by the courts.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTexas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Halted With Temporary Restraining Order From JudgeU.S. District Judge Robert Pitman has blocked Texas' controversial six-week abortion ban by issuing a temporary restraining order.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged StalkerKim Kardashian gets a restraining order against Charles Peter Zelenoff, a 32-year-old man who has allegedly stalked her for months.By Joshua Robinson
- GossipChet Hanks's Ex Granted Temporary Protective Order Against Him: ReportHis "White Boy Summer" is off to a rocky start.By Erika Marie