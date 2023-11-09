Tinashe Seeks Restraining Order Following Disturbing Incident At Her Los Angeles Home

In a chilling turn of events, singer-songwriter Tinashe is seeking a restraining order after a man was arrested at her Los Angeles residence. The artist alleges that on the very same day, the individual in question, who has been identified as Marco Oppikofer, returned to her home and engaged in unsettling behavior. According to Tinashe, Oppikofer allegedly rang her doorbell and was turned away by her father, who happened to be present. However, the situation took a more alarming turn when Oppikofer broke into her home. The artist recounts that she retreated to a secure area of her house and locked herself inside. She claims that Oppikofer attempted to gain entry. It was only after some of her music studio co-workers confronted him and demanded that he leave that the situation de-escalated.

However, despite being forced to depart the premises, Tinashe alleges that Oppikofer continued to linger outside her home. This caused her considerable distress. Law enforcement authorities subsequently arrived on the scene, leading to Oppikofer's arrest. Law enforcement sources confirmed the arrests to TMZ. He was booked for misdemeanor trespassing but was reportedly released shortly afterward, citing L.A. County's no-bail policies. Moreover, in light of this disturbing incident, Tinashe is now pursuing a restraining order, expressing deep concerns for her safety and well-being.

Read More: Tinashe Goes Topless On The Beach For 30th Birthday

Tinashe Wants A Restraining Order

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Tinashe performs during 2021 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 05, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

However, she fears that Oppikofer may return to her residence and pose an even greater threat. Tinashe has highlighted the severity of her situation and the urgent need for court-ordered protection to keep the individual at bay. At present, her request for a restraining order has not been granted, leaving the artist in a state of apprehension.

Furthermore, this distressing incident serves as a stark reminder of the security and privacy challenges faced by public figures. Especially in the realm of entertainment. Tinashe's pursuit of legal protection underscores the gravity of her concerns. And the need to ensure her safety in the face of unsettling events that have unfolded at her own doorstep. The legal process will ultimately determine the course of action in this troubling case.

Read More: Tinashe Returns With New Track “Talk To Me Nice”

[Via]