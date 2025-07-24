A defining archive of West Coast hip-hop history is now up for grabs, hosted by DJ Skee. TheRealest.com has launched West Coast Hip-Hop: Straight Outta the Collection, an expansive auction featuring rare artifacts from DJ Yella, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, DJ Skee, and others who helped shape the genre’s golden era. The auction closes Thursday, July 24, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

The crown jewel of the collection is Dr. Dre’s original SSL 4000 G+ mixing console from Record One Studio in Los Angeles. Widely regarded as the most important piece of equipment in hip-hop history, the board was instrumental in crafting The Chronic, Doggystyle, 2001, and countless Aftermath-era classics. With its sleek, high-fidelity output, the SSL marked a turning point in West Coast production—shifting the sound from lo-fi grit to cinematic clarity.

Icons from across the industry passed through this console. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Gwen Stefani, Anderson .Paak, and Mary J. Blige all recorded through its channels. Now housed at the GRAMMY Museum, the board remains a tangible symbol of Dre’s dominance.

DJ Skee, Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg Memorabilia

Also included are original RIAA-certified platinum and multi-platinum plaques awarded to N.W.A. and affiliates. Headlining the set is the double platinum Straight Outta Compton plaque signed by DJ Yella.

The record not only launched N.W.A. into history but triggered a national reckoning on race, police brutality, and youth rebellion. Other plaques honor Eazy-E, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Michel’le, and Efil4zaggin, tracing DJ Yella’s pivotal role within Ruthless Records.

Snoop Dogg’s handwritten lyrics—nine full pages of unfiltered notes, verses, and revisions—offer a rare window into his creative process. These fragments of rhyme show the early formation of a G-funk pioneer who made laid-back menace into an art form.

Xzibit’s contributions—original art proofs and annotated shooting scripts from his transition into film—showcase the rapper’s evolution from underground fixture to mainstream star. DJ Skee’s mixtapes, flyers, and media ephemera document a key era in independent West Coast broadcasting.

Additional items include unreleased recordings, Death Row design proofs, and promotional materials from a movement that redefined American pop culture.