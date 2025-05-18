Xzibit teamed up with his long-time collaborator, Dr. Dre , for the song, "Leave Me Alone," off of his new album, Kingmaker. He also worked with Ty Dolla $ign and Swizz Beatz on the track. "She like, 'Baby, I ain't seen you in a minute' / I'm with my same old, same old brothers," Ty sings on the chorus.

Fans on social media are loving the song. In the comments section on YouTube, one fan wrote: "X to the Z snatched the Dre beat, then added the heat. That's exactly what we need, a Restless II tease. Good job X! Great album sir…please come with the full Dre produced album next…" Another fan added: "DR.DRE & Swizz Beatz on the production together DAMN!"

Speaking with Billboard for a recent interview, Xzibit reflected on what it was like to work with Dr. Dre again, all these years later. He explained: "We were supposed to come out on March 28, and then ['Leave Me Alone'] came in. I was like, 'Oh s–t!' It was crazy. Swizz Beatz actually did the track and Dre did co-production, and just to have both of them together on a track, I don’t think that’s ever been done. It was really exciting. To have Dre on the album after all this time means the world to me. He’s my brother, he’s coach." Across Kingmaker, Xzibit also works with Ice Cube, Busta Rhymes, and more.