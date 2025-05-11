DMX's ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, says that the legendary rapper "lost his soul" before his death in 2021. She discussed X during a recent interview with the Hardly Initiated podcast on YouTube, as caught by The Art of Dialogue.

She began by confirming he "definitely" lost his soul. "He knew it. He definitely knew it," she said. "X was such a brilliant man and he was so connected with God, but you can't have one foot here and one foot over here. Not with the calling on his life that he did. We all have a calling, we all chose it, we all called, but a few of us are chosen for certain things that God is gonna put on us to fulfill. And, X was one. He knew his calling. Not all of us know our calling. If we don't dig deep enough, we could live this whole life and not know our calling."

Tashera Simmons continued: "He chose to be over here and over here, with the devil and in heaven. I saw that you cannot play with the devil. He's not powerful. He's only what you give him. And that's what I said. He stepped out. I used to try to figure this out. How would such a strong man in God who knew who he was, who knew who God was, fall short like that?"

DMX & Tashera Simmons' Marriage

From there, she explained that she found out a lot of answers after their marriage. "I found out he had a writer. I always traveled with him and he always asked for two rooms. One for me and him and one for his jump-offs... I didn't find that out 'til after." She concluded: "I'm only saying this, and it's not in a negative way, I'm saying this because, in our last conversations, X knew that he wasn't doing right. But it was beyond his control."