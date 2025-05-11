DMX’s Ex-Wife, Tashera Simmons, Claims He “Lost His Soul” Before His Death

BY Cole Blake 7.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Never Die Alone" New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals
DMX with his wife Producer Tashera Simmons, godson Jevon and son Xavier, right. (Photo by Paul Andrew Hawthorne/WireImage)
DMX and his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, were married for over a decade before the late rapper's tragic death in 2021.

DMX's ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, says that the legendary rapper "lost his soul" before his death in 2021. She discussed X during a recent interview with the Hardly Initiated podcast on YouTube, as caught by The Art of Dialogue.

She began by confirming he "definitely" lost his soul. "He knew it. He definitely knew it," she said. "X was such a brilliant man and he was so connected with God, but you can't have one foot here and one foot over here. Not with the calling on his life that he did. We all have a calling, we all chose it, we all called, but a few of us are chosen for certain things that God is gonna put on us to fulfill. And, X was one. He knew his calling. Not all of us know our calling. If we don't dig deep enough, we could live this whole life and not know our calling."

Tashera Simmons continued: "He chose to be over here and over here, with the devil and in heaven. I saw that you cannot play with the devil. He's not powerful. He's only what you give him. And that's what I said. He stepped out. I used to try to figure this out. How would such a strong man in God who knew who he was, who knew who God was, fall short like that?"

Read More: DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Denies Working With Irv Gotti On Biopic

DMX & Tashera Simmons' Marriage

From there, she explained that she found out a lot of answers after their marriage. "I found out he had a writer. I always traveled with him and he always asked for two rooms. One for me and him and one for his jump-offs... I didn't find that out 'til after." She concluded: "I'm only saying this, and it's not in a negative way, I'm saying this because, in our last conversations, X knew that he wasn't doing right. But it was beyond his control."

DMX and Tashera Simmons were childhood friends who married in 1999 and share four children together. Simmons confirmed they were separating in 2010, and they finalized the divorce four years later. They remained friends until his death in 2021.

Read More: DMX's Ex-Wife Loses Legal Battle With His Estate Over Catalog Ownership

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
BIG3 - Week Five Music DMX's Ex-Wife Loses Legal Battle With His Estate Over Catalog Ownership 3.0K
Evan Agostini / Staff / Getty Images Music DMX's Ex-Wife Tashera Recalls Meeting Him As A Kid: "Good Girl Loves Bad Boy" 20.6K
Chris Polk/Getty Images Music DMX's Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Post After Father's Death 35.3K
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017 Music DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Denies Working With Irv Gotti On Biopic 1.8K