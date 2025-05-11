Tashera Simmons has been very open about her previous marriage to the late great DMX. Although they went through many bumps in their relationship, she continued to pray for them to be well and for them to individually thrive... Which allegedly ruffled the feathers of his then-girlfriend.

Tashera recently appeared on the Hardly Initiated podcast, where she spoke on her belief that DMX lost his soul before passing away. However, she also revealed her belief that his girlfriend had sent a warlock to Tashera's home in order to stop her prayers.

This is Simmons' story, as caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter. While living with her children, one night, she felt a presence enter her room. Tashera spoke to her pastor about it, who advised to rebuke the presence whenever she felt it. Eventually, she allegedly saw a man manifest in her room, and later called upon her pastor to help.

It was when the pastor saw a picture of DMX and Tashera that she told her about her suspicion. The pastor alleged his girlfriend send a head witch to her house in order to stop a wife's prayer, which is very powerful. Then, she gave her some instructions for Psalm reading that would hopefully keep the warlock away. Since then, Tashera has become a "prayer warrior."

Tashera Simmons Book

"X was such a brilliant man and he was so connected with God, but you can't have one foot here and one foot over here," Tashera Simmons remarked concerning DMX. "Not with the calling on his life that he did. [...] He chose to be over here and over here, with the devil and in heaven. I saw that you cannot play with the devil. He's not powerful. He's only what you give him. And that's what I said. He stepped out. I used to try to figure this out. How would such a strong man in God who knew who he was, who knew who God was, fall short like that?"