DMX's Ex Wife Alleges That His Girlfriend Sent A Warlock To Her House To Stop Her Prayers

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DMX Ex Wife Girlfriend Warlock House Prayers Hip Hop News
March 15, 2002; Hackensack, NJ, USA; Rapper DMX also known as Earl Simmons, center, and his wife Tashera Simmons, right, sit with his attorney Brian Neary Friday, March 15, 2002, in Hackensack, N.J., during the sentencing phase of DMX's plea bargin on animal cruelty, disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia charges. Mandatory Credit: Chris Pedota-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DMX's ex wife Tashera Simmons made these comments about the late rapper's then-girlfriend on the Hardly Initiated podcast.

Tashera Simmons has been very open about her previous marriage to the late great DMX. Although they went through many bumps in their relationship, she continued to pray for them to be well and for them to individually thrive... Which allegedly ruffled the feathers of his then-girlfriend.

Tashera recently appeared on the Hardly Initiated podcast, where she spoke on her belief that DMX lost his soul before passing away. However, she also revealed her belief that his girlfriend had sent a warlock to Tashera's home in order to stop her prayers.

This is Simmons' story, as caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter. While living with her children, one night, she felt a presence enter her room. Tashera spoke to her pastor about it, who advised to rebuke the presence whenever she felt it. Eventually, she allegedly saw a man manifest in her room, and later called upon her pastor to help.

It was when the pastor saw a picture of DMX and Tashera that she told her about her suspicion. The pastor alleged his girlfriend send a head witch to her house in order to stop a wife's prayer, which is very powerful. Then, she gave her some instructions for Psalm reading that would hopefully keep the warlock away. Since then, Tashera has become a "prayer warrior."

Read More: DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Denies Working With Irv Gotti On Biopic

Tashera Simmons Book

"X was such a brilliant man and he was so connected with God, but you can't have one foot here and one foot over here," Tashera Simmons remarked concerning DMX. "Not with the calling on his life that he did. [...] He chose to be over here and over here, with the devil and in heaven. I saw that you cannot play with the devil. He's not powerful. He's only what you give him. And that's what I said. He stepped out. I used to try to figure this out. How would such a strong man in God who knew who he was, who knew who God was, fall short like that?"

DMX's ex wife recently released the book Dying To Self, a self-help guide about letting go and letting in. To hear these reflections on the legendary rapper is a bittersweet but compelling experience.

Read More: DMX’s Estate & Artist Legacy Group Team Up To Ensure Late Rapper’s Music “Lives On”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
"Never Die Alone" New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals Uncategorized DMX’s Ex-Wife, Tashera Simmons, Claims He “Lost His Soul” Before His Death 7.0K
BIG3 - Week Five Music DMX's Ex-Wife Loses Legal Battle With His Estate Over Catalog Ownership 3.0K
Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images News DMX's House Facing Foreclosure, X Says It's Ex-Wife's Fault 8.0K
Evan Agostini / Staff / Getty Images Music DMX's Ex-Wife Tashera Recalls Meeting Him As A Kid: "Good Girl Loves Bad Boy" 20.6K