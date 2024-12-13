DMX's Estate Arranges Some Of His Most Powerful Prayers On "Let Us Pray: Chapter X"

X's spirituality is empowering, emotional, and real.

This is his second posthumous album, and it's maybe the most powerful listen of the year. Four prayers that "reflect upon the depth, emotionality, and spirituality of DMX" are here, in addition to their instrumentals. It's almost as if the latter are added for the listener to do their own meditations and supplications. Giving these spoken words extra weight are the terrific arrangements from Warryn Campbell. He's done a lot of work on Kanye West 's more religious albums. Killer Mike , Snoop Dogg , MC Lyte, Lecrae, and RoyzNoyz Orchestra are just few who also contributed their sacred thoughts to the album. Overall, his first official effort into a more gospel-centric listen is well-executed and worth checking out and thinking deeply about.

DMX 's legacy will always be remembered by hip-hop and its fans. He was truly a one-of-a-kind artist, and his impact on the genre is bigger than some may realize. Part of what separated him from his contemporaries was his spirituality. Across his discography, the New York native was always including reflections and prayers wherever he felt necessary. It's not too often that a rapper, especially in the non-Christian hip-hop space, to be this open about his beliefs. Usually, that stuff is kept private. But again, DMX was a one-of-one, and it's why receiving Let Us Pray: Chapter X is such a blessing.

