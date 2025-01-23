Joyner Lucas Confuses Fans By Challenging Meek Mill To Rap Battle

Joyner Lucas knows what it takes to go viral. He can rap, sure, but he has made his name on viral moments. He dedicated a song to Will Smith and then got the former Fresh Prince on the remix. Lucas made a song called "I'm Not Racist," which, we mean, has virality built into the title. Now, Joyner Lucas wants to flex his battle skills. The rapper has decided to hop on URLTV and do some live battle rapping. His opponent of choice? Another Philadelphia rapper, oddly enough: Meek Mill.

Joyner Lucas started his battle rap rollout on Tuesday. He tweeted out that he has an interest in trying his skills at URL battles. "Sometimes I low key be feelin like I wanna get in the URL battle ring," he said. Ultimate Rap League quote tweeted Lucas and confirmed their interest. "Pick someone and let's get sh*t rockin," the rapper said in response. Fans chimed in with rappers they would like to see Joyner Lucas go up against, but he was still unsure. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, he landed on Meek Mill. "Nobody is off the table," he tweeted. "Wasup with @MeekMill?."

Joyner Lucas Wants To Test His Skills Against A Vet

Joyner Lucas knows good and well that Meek Mill's rap credibility these days is low. The former hitmaker is more of a tweeter these days, whether he's fending off Diddy jokes or fielding responses to his strange tangents. We're talking about a guy who voiced interest in buying TikTok earlier this month. Meek Mill is also someone who has proven to struggle in the battle arena over the last decade. The last time he tried to go at someone was Drake in 2015. And we all know how that went. Still, to Meek's credit, he has a long history of battle rapping in Philadelphia. Maybe that's what Joyner Lucas has in mind.

"Let me do just 1 round at first so I can get my feet wet," Joyner Lucas told URL. "Low key wish i can go againts one of my peers tho. Someone who ain’t seasoned in the ring already but lyrically fit. But…… on the other hand, maybe going againts [sic] a season vet is the fun part." Meek Mill has not responded to the challenge. It remains to seen whether Meek will deem it worthwhile to go against someone like Lucas. If it happens, though, we'll be here to cover it.