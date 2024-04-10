Ashanti & Joyner Lucas' Relationship Was "Dope," Latter Reflects

Joyner chops it up with Jason Lee on today's episode of the latter's podcast.

Ashanti, who's rumoured to be expecting her first child in the coming months, has shared much of her personal life with the public throughout her career as an R&B star. Understandably, she's choosing to keep her baby bump under wraps while rumours fly, though she's still full of energy as she performs some of her biggest hits on stage. Her most famous relationship was with Nelly – the alleged father of her unborn baby – who she initially dated two decades ago. Now, the pair is poised to start a family together as they both continue to expand their creative resumes.

Interestingly, Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee revealed on today's (April 10) episode of his podcast that another famous artist once had Ashanti on his arm. 35-year-old Joyner Lucas spent some time romancing the "Happy" hitmaker, though their time together was kept out of the spotlight. "It was dope," the rapper said without hesitation when asked how his time with Ashanti was. "She's a really dope person, she's sweet, amazing," he calmly praised his ex.

When Did Ashanti and Joyner Lucas Date?

In the clip above, Lee asks his guest to spill on how he and Ashanti linked up. "I'm a private motherf**ker," Lucas stated, "but what I will say is that she's an amazing person. I know she was really excited to be a mom." The two artists apparently spoke about the idea of one day having a family together, but the episode preview showed some hesitation from Lucas when asked if he was in love with the black-haired beauty. The eight-year age gap between them indicates that the Massachusetts native is a fan of older women, which he confirmed. "You're a Leo, a lion – you want the cougar," Lee astrologically theorized.

Rapper’s Full Appearance on The Jason Lee Show

Tap into Jason Lee's full-length interview with Joyner Lucas above. Are you feeling the MC's recent Not Now, I'm Busy LP? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

