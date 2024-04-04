Ashanti Glows In Throwback Photos Amid Rumored Pregnancy

Ashanti continues to turn heads amid her rumored pregnancy, and today, the songstress decided to look back on one of her most glamorous looks of recent months in honor of Throwback Thursday. She shared a few photos of a sheer white dress she rocked a few months back. She complemented the dress with a pair of heeled white boots, dramatic gold earrings, and a plush floor-length fur coat.

Fans are raving about the luxurious look in her comments section. Some, on the other hand, failed to read her "tbt" caption, and are demanding answers about her alleged pregnancy. Either way, everyone agrees that she's glowing, pregnant or not.

Read More: Ashanti & Nelly Enjoy Adorable Karaoke Night Together Amid Pregnancy Rumors: Watch

Ashanti Rocks Sheer White Dress In Throwback Photos

While Ashanti and Nelly have opted to keep the fact that they're allegedly expecting on the low, the former's mother seemingly let the cat out of the bag during an interview last month. When congratulated about her daughter's rumored baby on the way, Tina Douglas said that the pregnancy is "public" though it's not yet been "confirmed." This left fans even more confused than before, but it appears as though the pair have simply decided to keep that part of their lives private. One thing they never fail to put on display is their relationship, however, as they continue to show one another off on social media.

Last week, Ashanti shared some fun clips of her and Nelly enjoying a karaoke night with friends. Before that, she posted an adorable carousel of clips and photos from their Valentine's Day celebration, Super Bowl festivities, and more. What do you think of Ashanti posting throwbacks amid her rumored pregnancy? Are you a fan of her fuzzy white fit? What about her and Nelly choosing not to address ongoing speculation that they're expecting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ashanti's Alleged Baby Bump Doesn't Stop Her From Getting Down Onstage: Watch

[Via]