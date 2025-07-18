Skepta Kicks Off "Round 2" Against Joyner Lucas With A Scathing Response To "Nobody Cares"

Skepta wastes no time responding to Joyner Lucas "Nobody Cares." The UK rap star begins the next round with the heavyhitting diss track, titled "Round 2."

In the diss, Skepta acknowledges his worldwide appeal compared to Joyner Lucas. He claimed to go triple platinum in the US while Lucas struggles to reach platinum unless he is rapping in third-person. Throughout the track, Skepta claims Joyner lost his previous rap battle against Tory Lanez, claims he beat him in two lines, and ask to be shown proof of Skepta ever wearing a dress.

With “Round 2,” Skepta steps deeper into the confrontation, sharpening his delivery and weaving in references to London nightlife, British slang, and the grime scene’s DNA. The production merges minimal trap drums with grime’s rugged bounce, offering a cold but captivating backdrop to Skepta’s blistering flow. He doesn’t rely on gimmicks or viral bait. The bars are precise. The tone is unforgiving.

Skepta "Round 2"

Skepta's second round kick-off received mixed reviews, ranging from better then the first to claims Lucas had the best track in the battle so far. "OK ok, much better than the first track he did, but I still think it's a mismatch," tweeted an X user. "Too high bpm but thst means Skepta managed to get a lot of bars off."

Another added, "Bars were much better but the flow and beat weren’t."

Siding with Lucas, other fans tweeted, "Joyner won. end the battle," while another fan tweets, "No one wants this. Even your countrymen dont care. You saw what Giggs said. I've seen another bloke say that same."

Joyner's original response, "Nobody Cares," leaned more on jokes and trending topics. His response would receive mixed reviews. Big Smoke addressed Lucas response, criticizing that it took the Massachusetts rap star a week to respond.

Skepta's latest response follows his guest appearanceon day 2 of the headlining performance by Drake at Wireless Festival. Drizzy would back the UK rap battle against American hip hop, saying the best lyricists in the world come from London. Big Smoke would follow the statement with a performance his hit song "Shut Down."