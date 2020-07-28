Vibe Magazine
- MusicUsher Calls Being Single "The Hardest Thing" He's "Ever Had To Do"Wasn't it telling the woman that he loves that he's having a baby with a woman he barely even knows?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time List Shared Via Partnership Between Billboard & VibeEach week, the magazines will be sharing the list's next 10 spots. The top 10 will be unveiled during the week of February 6.By Isaac Fontes
- Music112 Singer Slim Talks Tension For Bad Boy After Tupac Released "Hit 'Em Up"Slim, the singer of Bad Boy's 112, also discussed how "Vibe" magazine's cover allegedly launched the "East vs. West" rap beef.By Erika Marie