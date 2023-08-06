Usher Calls Being Single “The Hardest Thing” He’s “Ever Had To Do”

Usher’s back in full promo and music mode these days, dropping a new single with 21 S*vage and Summer Walker and enjoying his Las Vegas residency. Recently, to talk about upcoming plans, a new album, and all that’s going on in his life, he sat down for a cover interview with VIBE magazine. Moreover, the R&B superstar reflected on a lot across his storied career, including the warring sides of his personality and what his experiences have taught him. However, he also backtracked on famous lines from “Confessions Part II,” and did so to many fans’ amusement on social media. They thought that the most difficult challenge in Mr. Raymond’s life was telling the girl she loves that he’s having a baby with a woman he barely knows, as the song goes.

Jokes aside, Usher said”the hardest thing that [he’s] ever had to do” isn’t that, but rather just being single. “The idea of creating a life with someone is what I would like to do, maybe because I didn’t have or didn’t see that,” the 44-year-old remarked. And I get to remedy that idea by having an incredible partnership. I can then have the thing that I ultimately wanted to see.”

Usher Reveals His Toughest Challenge

Overall, it seems like this obstacle in the crooner’s way is due to the fact that he doesn’t like to be alone. Of course, there are very few people out there who don’t want some company at least some of the time, and it’s about as relatable as Usher can be as a massive entertainer. Still, it’s definitely something that he keeps close to his chest, because his live shows certainly haven’t lost any of their luster no matter his relationship status. In fact, he communicates that longing quite well for audiences, and always keeps things compelling.

Meanwhile, other press runs of his also centered around relationships- but not his own. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Southern heartthrob spoke on the Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson drama that came up after he serenaded the former at his show. He clearly didn’t mean anything by it, and hopes that people will mostly remember the good time that they had. For more news and the latest updates on Usher, keep checking in with HNHH.

