Usher Left Stunned By Super Fan

Usher’s Las Vegas residency has had its fair share of intense fan experiences. But sometimes, one megafan outdoes everybody else in the excitement department. Usher dealt with one such fangirl on Sunday, July 16th. The woman, whose name is SHAVON on Instagram, posted a video of her with the R&B singer in the middle of his Sunday show. However, he had to pause his singing duties as the fan grabbed his face and screamed throughout the whole video.

After a few seconds, Usher was able to escape the clutches of the super fan. However, for a minute there, he had to stare out into space and simply take the loud fan’s adoration. He took the encounter in stride, walking away with a smile after SHAVON’s uncontrolled reaction to meeting one of her favorite musical artists. “I waited 33 years for this moment. And this is how my time to shine went!!” read SHAVON’s Instagram caption about meeting Usher. “[The] girl in me wouldn’t give him a chance to sing. Lmfao!!”

Usher’s Female Influence During His Vegas Shows

Usher seems to have a lot of power over the women during his Vegas residency shows. There was the whole Keke Palmer drama, in which she wore a revealing outfit and caught flak for being a mother and dressing in such a way. Palmer felt “free” after her pregnancy and the birth of her son, which allowed her to deal with the controversy in stride. Other Usher-serenaded women include Kash Doll, Saweetie, and Winnie Harlow, among many women in the crowd.

His 2023 Las Vegas residency has been a massive success. He started back in 2022 and continued his terms through the rest of this year. This isn’t anything new for artists opting for long-term residencies in Sin City, where people flock to him instead of the other way around. Adele also has a Vegas residency, while the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, made it mainstream. Time will tell if Ush continues his residency into next year.

