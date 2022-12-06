Years after their hit 2017 collab “Drowning,” A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Kodak Black are back at it again with “Water (Drowning Pt. 2).” The new single dropped earlier today (Dec. 6), on the Hoodie SZN rapper’s 27th birthday.

The three-minute track features a heavy bass with both rappers offering fans a unique flow and original lyrics.

“Water (Drowning Pt. 2)” will be featured on A Boogie’s upcoming album ME VS MYSELF, which is set to drop this Friday, December 9. Also listed on the project are G Herbo, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., and Tory Lanez.

ME VS MYSELF will serve as the New York rapper’s first project since releasing B4 AVA last year, which also featured Lil Durk.

Meanwhile, A Boogie is also gearing up for his upcoming album tour and is scheduled to perform at venues across the globe starting in February 2023. Stops will include Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angles, Toronto, and the United Kingdom.

Following the tour tickets being released for purchase last week, over half of the rapper’s concerts have already been sold out. Similarly, his December 16 show at New York’s Appolo Theatre sold out in less than 10 minutes, proving just how big of a fanbase A Boogie has earned.

Last year, he opened up to Billboard about his growing success and the process behind choosing songs for his projects, saying, “Every year, it’s like we’re climbing up more and more. You have a different anticipation, and that anticipation turns into my highlights. Every time I drop an album, the anticipation grows even more.”

“I’m not even talking about the quantity, I’m talking about the quality,” A Boogie continued. “I don’t even pay no mind to how many songs I can put on a tape. It’s all about what songs matches the [vibes] and what songs sound good together for a project in total. That’s where I’m at right now. I’m just trying to make sure everything sounds legit when I throw that s**t out.”

Check out “Water (Drowning Pt. 2)” by streaming it below and then head to the comment section to share your thoughts on the latest single.

Quotable Lyrics:

All the water like a sea

I came in with A Boogie and PnB

Thuggin’, I never went to BET

But I came a long way, I’m on in the streets

