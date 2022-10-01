The Los Angeles Police Department worked quickly to identify and arrest the suspects they believed were involved in PnB Rock’s murder. Hip Hop lost the Philadelphia rapper after he was robbed and gunned down at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. A video of the horrific scene was shared on social media and quickly, speculative reports surfaced, blaming Rock’s girlfriend for sharing their location.

After facing public scrutiny, the rapper’s girlfriend was seemingly cleared. It was later reported that the alleged suspects involved were apparently in the parking lot of the eatery prior to PnB Rock showing up, making the callous murder a chance encounter.

Three people have been arrested and charged with the crime, including a 17-year-old who was reportedly named as the shooter. His father, Freddie Lee Trone, and stepmother, Shauntel Trone, have been designated as accomplices to the crime and its cover-up.

“The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family,” District Attorney George Gascón reportedly stated. “The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.”

As this news was shared, Kodak Black appeared on social media with a tribute of sorts for PnB Rock by uploading a photo that showed a plate of chicken and waffles. Some people quickly took to the internet to call him out for being insensitive.

“LongLive PNB !” Kodak wrote in the caption, before adding that the food was “good.” Check out the post and a few reactions below.

Kodak did that post out of love, people tryna make is something it’s not. He was cooler with PNB than 99% of the people talking shit. — Jay (@1JayTheFinessa) September 30, 2022

