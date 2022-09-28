Emmanul Danquah, a Minneapolis-based videographer and photographer, has come forward to deny the internet rumor that he was responsible for the murder of PnB Rock. The comments come as police have identified the actual suspect in the killing, who is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

“I want everybody to know I had nothing to do with the murder of PnB Rock,” he said in an interview with the Drea O Show. “I wasn’t there, I didn’t make an ‘OG phone call’ or anything.”

Danquah’s rumored involvement stemmed from an argument he had with Rock on Instagram Live in 2021 over a stolen t-shirt design; however, he says the two were on good terms before his death.

“When we had our last talks, we weren’t at odds,” he explained. “He was a real one. He was gonna give me an opportunity to change both of our lives with this fight that we were promoting … I’m thankful for that.”

As for the internet being quick to point the finger at him, Danquah advised people not to believe everything they read online.

“It made me feel a plethora of different emotions … For the internet to put that label on me by taking some video out of context and just running with it, I really can’t put it into one feeling or one emotion,” he said.

He added: “I just want people to know that they can’t always believe what they see on the internet. If you see the video, I’m like 200 pounds heavier and they tried to make it seem like that was the same day [as Rock’s murder].”

Check out Danquah’s interview with the Drea O Show below.

