- Pop CultureGloRilla "Can't Believe" Foxes Are Real: WatchWhile visiting the UK, the "F.N.F." hitmaker was shocked to find out that the orange creatures are "real."By Hayley Hynes
- LifeRick Ross Is Looking For Someone To Feed His Lion Cubs When They Arrive At The Promise LandThe Biggest Boss hinted at expanding his herd of animals earlier this year – now it seems his dreams are coming to fruition.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRick Ross Is Ready To Bring Lions To The Promise Land: "My Pet Cats"The Promise Land continues to expand.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomAtlanta Zoo Gorillas Test Positive For COVID, 60-Year-Old Silverback At High RiskA 60 year-old silverback named Ozzie is one of the 13 gorillas who have tested positive for COVID-19.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shows Off Newest Member Of Her FamilyKim Kardashian introduces the world to Speed, who apparently had a "Lil Uzi jewel" before Lil Uzi did.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePETA Thinks Calling People "Pigs" & "Snakes" Is "Supremacist Language"The extremist animal organization suggests that calling a "coward" a "chicken" is a form of hate speech.By Erika Marie
- AnticsAzealia Banks Digs Up Dead Cat & Cooks It: Twitter ReactsAzealia Banks horrifies her fans by digging up her dead cat, cooking it, and posting videos on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- RandomSquirrel In Colorado Tests Positive For Bubonic PlagueThe bubonic plague has been found in a squirrel in Colorado.By Cole Blake
- RandomKoalas Projected To Become Extinct In NSW Before 2050Koalas are expected to become extinct in New South Wales by 2050.By O.I.
- Pop CultureTrina At Risk Of Losing Radio Gig Over "Animal" Protester CommentsA petition demanding that Trina be fired from "The Trick N Trina Morning Show" on 99 Jamz Radio for calling protesters "animals" is racking up a ton of signatures.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureTrina Clarifies "Animal" Comments, Urges Protestors Not To Destroy CommunitiesTrina clarified her stance on protestors, explaining that while she agrees with peaceful demonstrations, looters are overshadowing these efforts.By Lynn S.
- BeefMasika Kalysha Obliterates Trina For Calling Protestors "Animals"Masika Kalysha had a lot to say in response to fellow "Love & Hip Hop" star Trina's ignorant comments about protestors.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureTiger At Bronx Zoo In NYC Tests Positive For CoronavirusA tiger in New York City has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a statement from the USDA.By Cole Blake
- RandomAn Animal That Doesn't Need Oxygen Was Just DiscoveredHenneguya salminicola, a parasite recently discovered by researchers, is the first multicellular animal that can survive without oxygen and doesn't even have DNA in its mitochondria. By Keenan Higgins
- RandomPETA Insists Term "Pet" Is Derogatory, Suggests Using "Companion" InsteadA representative for PETA explained why the organization wants people to change their language.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Reveals $1 Million Pledge To Australian Wildfire Relief Amid Mink Slipper BacklashOkay but...you're a billionaire.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureSteve Irwin's Family Rescues 90,000th Animal Amidst Australia WildfiresThe Irwin family is carrying on Steve Irwin's legacy.By Cole Blake
- GramOffset & Cardi B Welcome 2 New Family MembersThe Cephus household has two beautiful little puppers running around.By Alex Zidel
- Random"Unicorn" Dog With Extra Tail On His Head Earns Tons Of Internet AttentionThis is the cutest dog ever.By Alex Zidel
- GramSnoop Dogg's Dog Unsuccessfully Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee Stallion's DogSnoop's dog never had a chance.By Alex Zidel
- GramBoosie Badazz Tearfully Announces His Dog's Death After Car AccidentBoosie Badass is feeling it after losing his dog in an accident.By Alex Zidel