GloRilla says that she only just realized that ham is pork and is now worried about what she’ll eat on Thanksgiving. In a tweet shared on Saturday, she explained that she’s been avoiding pork.

“I know y’all gone laugh at me & call me slow & shit but ima admit to it first & still say YO MAMA,” GloRilla wrote. ” but anyways, I haven’t eaten any pork for almost 5 months now, tell me why I just found out ham is pork !!!!!!!”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: GloRilla performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Afterward, she added: “Idk Wtf ima eat for thanksgiving now.”

GloRilla was right to expect jokes from her fans. One user wrote, “Nah tell me what you thought it was before,” while another added, “At least you admit you slow that’s why I love you lmao.”

Her comment on ham isn’t the first time GloRilla has made headlines for strange remarks. Speaking with U.K.’s Kiss FM, GloRilla also admitted that she didn’t know foxes were real animals.

“Foxes? What’s that?” she said at the time. “The animal, fox? Y’all got them out here? That’s normal? So they like dogs?”

She continued: “So y’all not scared of them? So they orange? I can’t believe it. I never even knew foxes was real.”

GloRilla is in the midst of the biggest year of her career. The Recording Academy recently gave her her first Grammy nomination for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” She also released her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great.

As for where she goes from here, GloRilla recently told HNHH that she plans to make it to the top.

“I hope my music career takes me to the top. Like, all the way to the top. I wanna be an icon,” she said on On The Come Up, before adding, “A legend in, like female rap, or rap, period. For sure.”

Check out GloRilla’s post on Twitter, below.

