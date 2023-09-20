Chinese Kitty Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Chinese Kitty, a name that has been making waves in the music and entertainment industry, has seen her net worth rise significantly over the years. As of 2023, the Guyanese-American rapper and social media sensation is estimated to have a net worth of around $500,000 US Dollars, according to GorillaOverview. But how did she amass this fortune, and what has contributed to her success? Let's delve deeper into her journey.

Born Taylor Hing on January 18th, 1995, in Queens, New York, Chinese Kitty was raised in a family deeply rooted in the music industry. Her father, Nitti, collaborated with renowned rappers like Fabolous and DJ Clue. Her mother, Nicki, was a stylist and fashion editor. With such a background, it's no surprise that Kitty was introduced to the world of music at a young age. Her mother played a pivotal role in her musical journey. She introduced Kitty to iconic female rappers like Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj. These early influences would shape her passion and drive to make a mark in the rap industry.

From Modeling To Music

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Rapper Chinese Kitty attends Galore x BeautyCon present Beauties after party. At Sunset at EDITION on September 15, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Before her rise as a rapper, Chinese Kitty had already made a name for herself in the modeling world. She graced the cover of Smooth Magazine in August 2015, which significantly boosted her popularity. However, her heart was set on music. Collaborations with big names like Future and French Montana further solidified her position in the music scene. Her debut album, Kitty Bandz in 2019, showcased her talent and determination to succeed in the competitive rap world.

Television Fame & Beyond

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Chinese Kitty visits SiriusXM Studios on August 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Chinese Kitty's charisma wasn't just limited to the music scene. She became a familiar face on television, particularly with her appearance in the first two seasons of VH1's reality show Love & Hip Hop: Miami. The show provided her with a platform to reach a wider audience and further establish her brand. Despite the fame and attention from the show, Kitty chose to prioritize her music career, leading her to exit after the second season.

Continued Success In Music

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Chinese Kitty attends Cardi B Post-VMA Bash. With Casamigos and Sprite on September 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

The rapper's dedication to her craft was evident when she set up her own studio and began collaborating with renowned producers. These releases earned her rave reviews and significantly contributed to her net worth. Further, apart from her music and television appearances, Chinese Kitty has also ventured into other areas. She has endorsed various brands on social media, further adding to her income streams. Her YouTube channel, where she shares her music and connects with her fans, is another significant contributor to her wealth.

Conclusion

Chinese Kitty's journey in the entertainment industry is a testament to her talent, determination, and business acumen. From her early days in Queens to her current status as a rising rap star, she has showcased her ability to adapt and thrive. With a net worth of $500,000 in 2023, Chinese Kitty is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with, and her story inspires many young artists trying to make their mark in the industry.