Soulja Boy Claims That "Crank That" Would Be Even More Popular If It Dropped Today

Music has changed quite a bit since Soulja Boy dropped one of the first ever viral hits "Crank That." The song still defines the ringtone rap era and became a success through the internet in a way almost no songs before ever had. But the way music catches fire online is very different now than it ever has been before. Much of that shift is due to TikTok. Soulja himself recognizes how different things could have been for hit breakthrough song if it had been released today.

In a new interview, he confidently claims that the song would be even bigger if it was released today than it was back then. It's hard to imagine the song being even bigger given that the track spent 7 weeks at the number one spot on the Hot 100. It also spawned one of the biggest dance trends of the 2000s which is stuck in the heads of many fans to this day. With hit songs coming from TikTok being more ubiquitous than ever it's easy to see why he thinks the track could be even more of a hit. Check out the interview clip where he brings it up below.

Soulja Boy Thinks "Crank That" Would Be Even Bigger

In the comments of a post about Soulja Boy's claims, fans largely agree with him. "During Tiktok times?! Absolutely," one of the top comments on the post reads. Plenty of others agree. "For sure!!! TikTok would’ve ate it up with the dance moves," one comment reads. But not all the responses are in agreement. "Nah he actually sold physical cds not to mention the song still spinning and viral after 15 years, can’t beat that with a stick," another top comment read.

Much of the fan discussion around Soulja Boy recently has to do with his ongoing beef with Blueface. What do you think of Soulja Boy's claim that "Crank That" would be even bigger if it was released today? Do you agree with his take? Let us know in the comment section below.

