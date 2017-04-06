ringtone
- MusicSoulja Boy Claims That "Crank That" Would Be Even More Popular If It Dropped TodayThe comments sparked plenty of debate among fans. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAkon Recalls "Making So Much" Money From Ringtone SalesAkon recently detailed just how much money he was making off of ringtone sales in the 2000s.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West's "Yandhi" Album Appears Online As RingtonesKanye West's "Yandhi" mysteriously appeared on iTunes in ringtone-format.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Wants To Use This DJ Khaled Speech As His RingtoneMeek Mill wants to be motivated by DJ Khaled on a regular basis.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWatch Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles" Make A Surprise Appearance On CNNJudging by his ringtone, CNN correspondent Robert Baer was a big fan of "SremmLife 2."By Trevor Smith
- Original Content#TBT: Hurricane ChrisHurricane Chris brought ratchet music to a wider audience and, for a brief period, was the prince of Southern rap.By Danny Schwartz