Jaidyn Alexis Trends For Showing Blueface Tattoo & Serving Body In A Sheer Dress: Video

"Free cuh," the mother of two said of her incarcerated baby daddy on Live.

BYHayley Hynes
JaidynAlexisBluefaceTattoo

Blueface's failure to follow the terms of his probation and winding up behind bars didn't exactly come as a surprise to the general public. What has been shocking though, is watching his high school sweetheart Jaidyn Alexis transform her image and move more confidently than ever before now that she has some freedom. We haven't heard new music from the mother of two since last year, but seeing as she didn't exactly dream of becoming a femcee, social media users aren't upset to see Alexis outside and enjoying her life while Blue serves his time.

Initially, the "Barbie" hitmaker was spending a lot of time with another woman, known as Pinkface. There's past been talk about her co-parent encouraging her to hook up with people of the same sex, as he doesn't consider it cheating, but it remains unclear where their relationship stands at this time. Interestingly, Alexis's tattoo dedicated to Blue – located on her infamous BBL – was on full display as she sported a sheer dress on Live earlier this week.

Read More: Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Back Together Despite Alleged Third Baby Mama, Karlissa Saffold Claims

Jaidyn Alexis Goes Life with Her Gal Pal

In the video above, the black-haired beauty and her friend respond to compliments about Alexis looking particularly snatched. As her pal spins the recording artist around to give her booty some spanks, she quickly tries to shield one side of her butt from the camera. "Oh my God, I forgot I have that there," she exclaimed, covering the tattoo. The other woman with Alexis refused to let her hide, instead pulling her directly in front of the camera. "What that say?" she asked as they laughed. "Jonathan... Free cuh," the "Thotiana" rapper's baby mama declared.

Jaidyn Alexis isn't the only one of Blueface's baby mamas that we've got life updates to report on. Earlier this week, Chrisean Rock went live to address the ongoing situation with her assault warrants stemming from an incident at Tamar Braxton's Baltimore concert last year. Read what the 23-year-old had to say at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Warrants "Being Handled," Reality Starlet Doesn't Want To Serve Time As A Mom

[Via]

About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
