Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Back Together Despite Alleged Third Baby Mama, Karlissa Saffold Claims

It's no surprise that a lot is going on in the world of Blueface these days, despite the rapper being behind bars. Earlier this week, his former Blue Girls Club contestant and self-proclaimed side chick, Bonnie Lashay, took to social media to announce that she's allegedly pregnant with his child. Obviously, this adds an interesting layer to his already complex love life.

Bonnie's claims came only weeks after the mother of his third child, Chrisean Rock, debuted a large tattoo of Blueface's mugshot on her cheek. It also followed Blueface's October 2023 proposal to MILF Music mainstay Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his first two children. Once Chrisean started showing interest in the "Thotiana" rapper again, it was speculated that he and Jaidyn were no longer an item, as she stayed fairly quiet about their relationship.

Blueface's Mother Says "The Circus Continues"

Now, however, Blueface's mother has hopped on her Instagram Story to claim that he and Jaidyn are back together. Based on her post, she doesn't appear thrilled about it either. "Well it's looking like he back with Jaidyn," she wrote. "And the circus continues [praying emoji]." It's unclear whether Blueface or Jaidyn told her this directly, or if she heard it through the grapevine. Either way, it lines up with some of Jaidyn's recent posts.

Earlier today, for example, the "Barbie" MC took to her own IG Story to respond to Bonnie Lashay's pregnancy claims. "Shanika, shut the f*ck up, for the love of god," she said, addressing her by her government name. "Oh please, b*tch. H*e, please." Chrisean has yet to address any of this directly, though she did share a Tweet this morning about some new "big projects" she has on the way, seemingly indicating that she's focusing on herself. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold claiming that Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis are back together? What about Bonnie Lashay claiming to be pregnant with his child? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

