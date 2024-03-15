Blueface Gets Into Fight In Jail, Wack 100 Details Karlissa Saffold's Emotional Reaction

Back in January, Blueface turned himself in for an alleged parole violation, and has remained behind bars ever since. Reportedly, the rapper will be in custody for at least another few months. Shortly after his arrest, it was speculated that he'd be getting out in July of this year. Only a few weeks later, however, it was revealed that he was also wanted in Nevada. This likely means that once he completes his stint in California, he'll be transported to Nevada to serve time there.

As expected, the "Thotiana" performer's arrest has sparked a tremendous amount of concern from his loved ones and fans alike. His mother Karlissa Saffold, for example, frequently posts about her son and asks for help getting him released early. Unfortunately, these concerns have only been compounded after a recent revelation made by his manager, Wack 100.

Wack 100 Says Blueface Is "Alright"

During an Instagram Live this week, Wack 100 revealed that Blueface recently got into a fight in jail. While he didn't share many additional details of the "scuffle," he confirmed that the 27-year-old is "alright." He recalled sharing the news with Blueface's mom shortly after, and understandably, she was horrified and "screaming." Wack claims there's no need to be worried, as he's "got eyes" on the LA native, who he also says knows how to fight.

Wack additionally denied rumors, fueled by Blueface's brother Dre, that he's been stabbed. "He had a little fight that's it," he explained. "Just a f*cking fight. County jail, it happens, right?" What do you think of Wack 100 claiming Blueface was recently involved in an altercation behind bars? Are you surprised or not? What about his account of the rapper's mom Karlissa Saffold's reaction to the worrisome news? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

