Blueface Expected To Remain In Jail Until July

Blueface is currently scheduled to remain in jail through July 2, 2024, according to TMZ. The rapper turned himself in to authorities, last week. His best chance for an earlier release will come from the possibility of overcrowding in jail. He reportedly turned himself in for a violation of his probation. It remains unclear what exactly he did wrong.

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, blamed his arrest on the girls in his life, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. "Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other," Saffold wrote on social media. "That's why it's so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn't want them together. Because parents want the best for their children. I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents [prayer hands emoji]. My baby is in jail and my heart is broken again. Because they don't listen."

Blueface Attends Clippers Game With His Son

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Rapper Blueface (R) and his son Javaughn J. Porter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on December 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Blueface's arrest comes as he's been feuding with Soulja Boy on social media. Soulja commented on his arrest on Instagram Live over the weekend. "What would you rather be doing? Sitting in jail broke or free with millions of dollars?" Soulja asked. "Would you rather be rich with millions of dollars chillin' doing whatever you want to do or would you rather be in jail broke owing $14 million and getting sued? C'mon, there's level to this sh*t, he don't want no real smoke." He also proclaimed: "Free that n***a, man. So we can beat his ass. I don't wish jail on my worst enemy."

Blueface Turns Himself Over To Authorities

Footage surfaces of Blueface turning himself into the authorities for probation violation. He’s expected to do 1 year in county jail. 😳 pic.twitter.com/r99cyLj5TE — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 12, 2024

