Chrisean Rock & Blueface's Friend Get Heated Over Attempted Robbery: Watch

It's been a tough few days for Chrisean Rock, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the Baddies star will be catching a break any time soon. After Blueface turned himself in at the beginning of the year, she moved back into his California home. At first, it was smooth sailing for the mother of one, despite a bit of pushback from Blueface's manager Wack 100.

Things took a turn for the worse last week, however, when Chrisean revealed that two armed men showed up at the house. According to her, Blueface's father had gone outside to leave for work when he ran into the men, who were trying to break into the home. After pulling their guns on him, they eventually fled. Luckily, nobody was injured. Regardless, the event left Chrisean shaken up, and insistent on finding out who was behind the whole ordeal.

Chrisean Rock & Bowdean Argue About Her Wack 100 Claims

Shortly after the incident, Chrisean Rock came up with a theory that Wack 100 sent the men to the house, because he expressed that he wasn't happy about her living there. She put him on blast over the weekend, sharing her theory with fans on Instagram Live. According to Blueface's close friend Bowdean, however, she's got things all wrong.

During her Live, Chrisean called Wack out for accusing her of lying about the attempted home invasion. While she believes this made her look like a liar, Bowdean claims that it was done for her own safety. She recently took to Instagram to share a clip of her heated phone call with Bowdean, in which he tells her that Wack 100 only claimed she was lying to prevent others from showing up to the house. "Leave me alone it’s starting look scary dog," Chrisean captioned the clip. What do you think of Chrisean Rock posting a clip of her argument with Bowdean? What about his claim that Wack 100 accused her of lying about the attempted robbery to prevent others from showing up at Blueface's house? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

