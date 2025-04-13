Will The Real Sexyy Red Please Stand Up, Rapper Lookalike Goes Viral

Social media is buzzing over a viral doppelgänger who looks almost identical to rising rap star Sexyy Red. The uncanny resemblance has fans across Instagram and TikTok doing double takes, sparking a flurry of reactions, reposts, and side-by-side comparisons. The Shade Room shared a video of a woman named @axmonae, capturing immediate attention. In the selfie clip, @axmonae raps confidently while wearing long, sleek hair and thick-framed black glasses — a signature look that fans quickly associated with Sexyy Red. The hairstyle, the attitude, even the camera angle — all of it felt strikingly familiar. Soon after, TSR posted a split-screen video showing @axmonae next to the “SkeeYee” rapper, and the similarities were undeniable. From facial structure to style, viewers couldn’t believe their eyes.

Within hours, @axmonae’s Instagram page lit up with comments, jokes, and questions. Some followers were simply amazed, others amused, but nearly everyone agreed: she looks just like Sexyy Red. One user, @thaats.drea, summed up the confusion perfectly, writing, “I stared for 30 seconds tryna find the look alike… I thought it was two videos of her.” Another user, @slay.omii, added, “Put her in a wig & I wouldn’t tell the difference.” Meanwhile, @omgitsimari_ questioned the science behind the resemblance, posting, “Genetics soooo weird. Like how can two complete strangers look SO much alike?”

Sexyy Red Lookalike

The comments kept coming. @girlimjustsayin tagged Sexyy Red and joked, “Call ya parents right now, they got some explaining to do.” User @ceomattyj chimed in with a playful challenge: “Tell her to say ‘SkeeYee’ so we know it’s real.” Others went a step further, suggesting @axmonae should consider working as Red’s double. “What’s your hosting fee, boo?” asked @thetrapbarb. And @thejourdanchataun declared, “She needs to be hired as a body double!!!”