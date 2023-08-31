Karrueche Tran Says Fans Mistook Her For Either Jhene Aiko Or Coi Leray

Even if someone thinks you’re just as attractive as the people they’re confusing you for, it can still sting. Moreover, that’s what recently happened to actress Karrueche Tran, who recently revealed on social media that a fan asked her for a picture while remarking that they love her music. The half-Vietnamese, half-Black entertainer suspects that they could’ve either been referring to Coi Leray or Jhene Aiko given her recent hairstyle change. Apparently she just walked away from the fan while laughing, which is pretty cold-blooded but perhaps exactly what they deserved in her eyes if they didn’t have their receipts on deck. It’s a small but curious peek into a celebrity’s life that we don’t always get to peep, but always results in entertaining antics.

“Someone asked me for a picture today,” Karrueche Tran wrote on a picture of herself on her Instagram Story recently. “And then said ‘Thank you so much, I love your music!'” “I didn’t ask who they thought I was,” Chris Brown’s 35-year-old ex elaborated on Twitter. “I just laughed and kept walking. But I think it’s either Coi LeRay or Jhene Aiko (I got Jhene a couple weeks ago in the airport, which ok we’re both blasian and petite but now my hair is short?) lol.”

Karrueche Tran Meets People Who Thought She Was Coi Leray Or Jhene Aiko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Regardless of who the fan meant to approach excitedly, it’s not hard to see why people would mix up the three. Also, there are plenty of reasons to have Coi Leray and Jhene Aiko on your news feed these days, so maybe it’s just the recency bias talking. For example, the former recently released her new EP, Blue Moon, just this week, and it already stirred up some commotion. After all, you don’t seemingly diss Trippie Redd and Latto and not cause some heads to turn.

Meanwhile, the R&B singer recently released her new single “calm & patient” to much acclaim, hinting at bigger things to come this year. It’s not like Tran disappeared throughout the year, but her doppelgängers built even more of a profile. So now you know: if you think you saw any of them at an airport, take a closer look and think before you fan out. For more news and the latest updates on Karrueche Tran, Coi Leray, and Jhene Aiko, check back in with HNHH.

