A new clip of Karrueche Tran has hit the internet. In the amusing clip, the actress and model is seen drinking liquor straight from the bottle. Unfortunately, as she turns around to face the camera, it’s apparent that the alcohol had spilled all over her and her outfit. Fans have hit the comments section of The Shade Room‘s clip to share their thoughts on the funny moment.

“Me too girl,” one fan writes. Another acknowledges that it appears as though Karrueche may turn up a little too much after the major swig. “Take her home,” they write alongside laughing emojis, “it goes downhill from here every time.” Several fans found the clip relatable, describing Karrueche as “so authentic.” “Always me hunni. I can’t take shots for nothing lol,” a user comments. Another writes, “Karrueche taking shots of tequila is exactly how I be feeling/looking.”

Read More: Karrueche Tran Steps Out In An Orange Tube Top & Denim Mini Skirt For West Hollywood Dinner

Karrueche Spills Her Drink

Earlier this year, Karrueche Tran’s father passed away. The loss prompted the actor and model to share a touching tribute. She posted several photos of her and her late father on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption about the loss. “The past seven says have been tough…receiving the call I always feared,” she began on social media. Tran continued, “Making decisions I wasn’t prepared for… being at Sundance which is something I prayed for… trying to celebrate my accomplishments while in pain… feeling so many emotions all at once and at the same time feeling numb.” She told her father, “Rest in paradise dad.” Karrueche was later met with an outpouring of love and support from fans, who acknowledged the difficult loss.

In February, Chris Brown was called out for allegedly abusing Karrueche during their previous relationship. Social media users also cited the fact that Karrueche even got a restraining order against him in 2017. Allegedly, Brown threatened her with violence on several occasions.

Read More: Chris Brown Called Out For Abuse Of Karrueche Tran

[Via]