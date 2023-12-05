Derek Chauvin Heads Back To Prison Following Brutal Stabbing

Derek Chauvin is one of the most hated people on the entire planet. Overall, this is due to the fact that he killed George Floyd by suffocating him with his knee. Subsequently, Chauvin was convicted of murder and was sentenced to a lengthy prison stay. However, that prison stay has not been in easy for Chauvin. Just a couple of weeks ago, the man was stabbed by an inmate by the name of John Turscak. The perpetrator did so 22 times and said he did it because he wanted to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

This entire situation has been well-documented. However, Chauvin's family is not happy with how things went down. Essentially, they found out about what happened through social media. The prison never told them what happened, although they eventually provided an update by saying he was in serious condition. Despite being stabbed nearly two dozen times, Chauvin survived. Now, he has to go back to his previous reality.

Read More: Derek Chauvin Family Stunned By Stabbing, Still Seeking Answers

Derek Chauvin Continues Sentence

In this handout provided by Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a mugshot after being charged in the death of George Floyd . Bail for Chauvin, who is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, is set at $500,000. The death sparked riots and protests in cities throughout the country after Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

As Vlad TV reports, Chauvin is now back in an Arizona prison facility. However, we imagine there will be increased security for him now. Once an inmate goes through a situation like his, there is a hefty protocol that soon follows. Only time will tell whether or not another inmate tries this on Chauvin.

Let us know your thoughts on the situation, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Derek Chauvin Loses Appeal Chance In George Floyd Murder

[Via]