Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" Scores Him His Third Consecutive No. 1 Hit, Tyla Cracks The Top 10 With "Water"

Jack Harlow has had a big 2023 already, but it looks like he is not slowing down anytime soon. Back in the early stages of the year, the Louisville, Kentucky rapper dropped his more lyrically-focused record, Jackman. It was an all-killer and no-filler type of album. With just 10 songs at around 24 minutes and change, Harlow was spitting about some personal battles, white men in the rap game, and more. LPs like that do not really do well numbers-wise and that was the case for him too. However, he seems to be going back to what he does best.

That is to make catchy singles that slowly work their way into your head. His latest crack at this formula is "Lovin On Me." It draws heavy inspiration from one of Jack's biggest idols, Drake. He nabs the melody from "The Motto," and adds a little element of what makes him who is. The track is doing serious numbers right now, with over 65.5 million streams on Spotify already. After being out for two weeks, it takes over the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to Uproxx.

Jack Harlow And Tyla Have Bops

This now gives the 25-year-old his third consecutive number-one hit. The tracks to do this before it are "First Class" and "Industry Baby" with Lil Nas X. In another new development amongst the top 10, we have up-and-comer, Tyla, with her summer-ready groove, "Water." This dropped back in July, but it has just reached the upper echelon of bops. It slips and slides right into the tenth spot. Tyla's first bonafide breakthrough track is just over 200 million plays. Additionally, she just released some new versions with Travis Scott and Marshmello.

What are your initial thoughts on Jack Harlow going number one with "Lovin On Me" and Tyla making the top 10 with "Water?" Which song do you feel is better? Are these two tracks the best hit songs of 2023?

