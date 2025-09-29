NBA YoungBoy fans are known for being one of the rowdier fanbases in all of hip-hop. However, they were quieter than church mice during the Louisiana rapper's tour stop in Brooklyn this weekend. It wasn't because of him though. It was because of his two opening acts that evening, Offset and Cash Cobain.

Offset and Cash Cobain do in fact have a lot of upbeat and raucous party bangers in their respective catalogs. However, in the clips caught by 2Cool2Blog, they were simply not getting the crowd engaged whatsoever.

Of course, you can attribute that to the artists themselves not being invested enough into the performance. We don't entirely know if that's how Offset and Cash Cobain were during their entire set. But based on the evidence we have, it seems like they were genuinely giving their all.

There did appear to be some technical difficulties with one of the former Migos MC's songs. But for the most part, it just seems like it was a poor fit to be alongside YB fans. Many people within the hip-hop community will tell you they are a different breed.

Folks in the comments section of the post were mostly bashing the concertgoers for not getting into it.

Gunna & Offset Collab Album

"Crowd lame as hell," one person says, for example. "Boring the crowd don’t like offset," adds another. However, some were making fun of them, particularly Offset. "This why he's asking Cadi B for money [laughing emoji] buddy rap career cooked."

While it might have not been a successful night for the Atlanta native, he's still far from falling off the map. In fact, he's got another project coming fairly soon following the acclaimed KIARI.

During an Apple Music event, fellow Georgia star Gunna performed his new LP The Last Wun. While there, Ebro interviewed him in front of the attendees, with the topic of Offset and his chemistry with him coming up.