Van Lathan Jr. has been trekking across America as he speaks with relatives and loved ones of Pop Smoke. As the host of Hip Hop Homicides, Lathan takes an intimate look at some of Rap’s most controversial figures and their untimely deaths that shook the culture. Pop was a Drill artist who was dominating the scene, and just as he was approaching his breakthrough to mainstream, he was murdered in California.

Pop Smoke was in a rented Hollywood Hills residence when he was the victim of a home invasion. Several intruders broke in and shot him in cold blood, but he wasn’t the only person at the location. It was long reported that a woman was with him, and on Hip Hop Homicides, she shares her story.

A woman named Amelia Rose surfaced for an interview with the series, and she detailed what she witnessed.

“Pop said he was going to upstairs,” she said in broken English. “I’m sitting on the bed, and I’m starting to take off my clothes, and he said, ‘Okay, I will come back.’ He was going to restroom. This is his last words.”

She said it was only seconds before someone else came in. “And I hear some noise. The guy was in the mask and his gun was like, looking at me. His eyes make me so scared. They run to the restroom. Pop screamed, ‘What?!'”

Elsewhere, Lathan sits down with Audrey Jackson, Pop Smoke’s mother. In a clip, he asked her how she wants the world to remember her son.

“Charming. A flirt,” she said with a laugh. “Determined. Very caring. He would take care of people. When people were at their lowest point, his music, his words, got them through.”

Watch more below as Ms. Jackson details the last time she spoke with her late son.