Audrey Jackson
- TVPop Smoke's Murder Detailed By Woman Who Witnessed ShootingA firsthand witness told Van Lathan about Pop's final moments.By Erika Marie
- MusicPop Smoke's Mother Cleans His Gravesite After VandalismPop Smoke's mother and family spent the day cleaning up after the late rapper's grave was targeted by vandals. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPop Smoke's Mother Can't Bring Herself To Listen To His First Posthumous AlbumAudrey Jackson shared that she hasn't listened to "Shoot For the Stars, Aim For the Moon" because the album was "a part of the immediate loss."By Erika Marie
- MusicPop Smoke's Mom Approached With Meeting Murder Suspect's FamilyAs the murder of Brooklyn rap star Pop Smoke gets closer to being solved, the family of one accused assailant is hoping to meet with the slain rapper's mom for a private conversation.By Keenan Higgins